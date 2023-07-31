West Bengal's Bardhaman zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans major revamp

The Bardhaman Zoological Park in West Bengal will be revamped, and animals such as tigers, lions, hippos and rhinos will be brought in, state Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the park in Ramnabagan Wildlife Sanctuary, Mallick said the state government is working to develop all the zoos in the state.

The development works at the Bardhaman Zoological Park will start within two-and-a-half months, he said on Sunday.

Also Read: Kolkata's mini zoo to have conservation breeding centre

"Tigers, lions, hippos and rhinos will be brought here, besides other types of animals and birds. A snake park will also be developed here," he said.

"A deer park will also be set up here. A separate enclosure will be built to house the birds," he added.

However, elephants will not be brought here because of space crunch, but bear and hyenas will be brought, the minister said.

Besides, amenities such as a new seating area will be developed, and two battery cars will be provided for elderly people, he said.

"We have already started such battery car service at the Aipore Zoo in Kolkata. A nursery will also be opened here where people can buy plants of their choice. Some items produced by the Forest Department such as honey will also be available. Restaurants will also be opened for people," Mallick said.

"The plan to develop the mini zoo is to increase interest among people in wildlife. The state government will make it one of the main attractions in south Bengal. A proposal will be sent to the Central Zoo Authority in this regard," he said.