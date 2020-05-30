West Bengal's Cooch Behar district goes from zero to 32 coronavirus cases in a day

West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, which till Friday had no COVID-19 cases, has recorded 32 cases on Saturday. According to sources in the district administration, all of the patients are migrant workers and have recently returned to the district.

Cooch Behar district magistrate Pawan Kandyan said that all the 32 patients are asymptomatic and have been admitted to a COVID-19 hospital in Siliguri.

“They were at a quarantine centre. After testing positive for COVID-19 they were immediately admitted to a COVID hospital in Siliguri. They are all asymptomatic. We are waiting for the results of their second swab tests,” he said.

He also said that all the primary contacts of the patients have been identified and put under isolation.

“Till Saturday, about 1000 people have returned to Cooch Behar,” said Kandyan.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that with large number of migrant workers being sent back to the state in trains, the number of COVID-19 cases may rise. She had lashed out at the Railways asking whether they want to run 'Corona Express' in the name of Shramik Express.