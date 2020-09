West Bengal reported 3,215 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, going past the 2 lakh mark, while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,945, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's caseload now stands at 2,02,708.

Since Saturday, 3,054 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 86.40 per cent, it said.

West Bengal has 23,624 active patients, the bulletin said, adding, 47,318 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.