West Bengal's Covid-19 discharge rate improves to 85.19%

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 06 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 21:23 ist
Patients perform yoga at the time of discharge after recovering from Covid-19, at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI

The Covid-19 discharge rate of West Bengal rose to 85.19 per cent on Sunday after 3,207 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate was 84.86 per cent on Saturday.

So far, 1,54,008 people have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state.

The death toll rose to 3,562 with 52 more fatalities, while 3,087 fresh cases of the contagion pushed the tally to 1,80,788, the bulletin said.

The state now has 23, 218 active cases.

Since Saturday, 46,505 samples have been tested for Covid-19.

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare

