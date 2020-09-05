Bengal's Covid-19 toll crosses 3,500; 3,042 new cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 toll crosses 3,500; 3,042 new cases reported

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 05 2020, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 22:02 ist
A health official collects nasal swab samples from a man (R) for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at a primary health centre in Siliguri on September 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 3,500-mark to reach 3,510 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

After 3,248 patients recovered from the infection, the discharge rate improved to 84.86 per cent from 84.48 per cent on Friday.

The bulletin said that 3,042 fresh cases of the contagion took the tally to 1,77,701.

The state now has 23,390 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 45,781 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal

