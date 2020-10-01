West Bengal's Covid-19 toll crosses 5,000-mark; tally mounts to 2,60,324

West Bengal's Covid-19 toll crossed the 5,000-mark on Thursday with 59 more deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who have died stood at 5,017, while the state reported 3,275 fresh cases, it said.

The tally mounted to 2,60,324, following the detection of the new cases, it added.

The state also recorded 2,996 recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the discharge rate to 87.87 per cent.

Since Wednesday, 43,854 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, it said.