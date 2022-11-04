West Bengal exporting meat to Qatar, other countries

West Bengal's 'Haringhata' meat now exporting to Qatar, other countries

State minister for Animal Resources Development Swapan Debnath said thatthe meat will be exported to countries such as Kuwait, Hong Kong and Maldives

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 04 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 12:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

West Bengal has started exporting meat labelled with the state government-owned Haringhata brand to Qatar, ahead of the FIFA World Cup football tournament, officials said.

State minister for Animal Resources Development Swapan Debnath on Thursday said that besides Qatar, the state will also be sending goat and sheep meat from its processing centre in Haringhata -- owned by West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation to countries such as Kuwait, Hong Kong and Maldives.

Also Read | World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar races to be ready

"We will be exporting meat to multiple countries, having received an approval from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)," he stated.

Debnath said that the department would urge its "agents" to push for a deal with the authorities responsible for food supply during the tournament.

"We have received a contract for exporting 1.2 metric tonne of meat. Around seven tonne will be sent in six batches in a month," the minister added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Kuwait
Hong Kong
Maldives
India News
Fifa world cup

What's Brewing

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

 