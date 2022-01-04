West Bengal's new Covid cases rise by 49% to 9,073

Of the new positive cases, Kolkata recorded 4,759, up from 1,958 registered on the previous day, the bulletin said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 22:49 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh Covid-19 infections, an increase of over 49.27 per cent in a single day, with Kolkata accounting for over half of them, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state also logged 16 fresh fatalities that pushed the death toll to 19,810.

West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new cases.

The tally went up to 16,64,301 on Tuesday.

Of the new positive cases, Kolkata recorded 4,759, up from 1,958 registered on the previous day, the bulletin said.

The metropolis accounted for the maximum of five fresh fatalities while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported three, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 3,768 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in the state.

West Bengal
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

