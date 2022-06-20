Western Assam severely affected due to flood; 11 deaths in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh 

11 deaths in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal due to flood

Western Assam severely affected due to flood 

The nine casualties in Assam included three children

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 20 2022, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 05:48 ist
A man wades through flood waters in Rangia of Kamrup district, Assam. Credit :AFP Photo

Flood and landslides resulted in 11 more deaths in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours as the situation remained grim on Sunday. 

The nine casualties in Assam included three children. 

Army and other rescue agencies continued to evacuate people to safer locations as the situation turned worse in western Assam districts, particularly those bordering Bhutan.

Also Read | Rail, road links in Northeast India badly hit by floods and landslides

People in Barpeta, Baksa, Bajali and Darrang complained that water gushing down the hills of Bhutan worsened the flood situation. 

In Assam, nine deaths were reported from Cachar (3), Barpeta (2) and one each from Bajali, Kamrup, Udalguri and Karimganj districts. The three deaths in Cachar were due to landslides. In Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, one death each was reported on Sunday, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. 

A statement issued by the army said their personnel continued the rescue operation for the fourth day and evacuated 4,500 flood-hit people on Sunday in western Assam districts. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Borjhar in Guwahati said heavy rains are likely to take place in most districts in Assam in the next 24-hours. 

Assam
Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh
India News
floods

