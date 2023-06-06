What necessitated the CBI probe into Odisha train accident?

Categorised as one of the deadliest train accidents witnessed by the country, the Odisha train accident that claimed at least 278 lives and left over 1,200 injured has triggered several discussions regarding safety. As speculations are abuzz around the root cause of the accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mishap. The move, drummed by Congress as nothing but "headlines management" having failed to meet deadlines, has received its share of criticism.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking, ruling out driver error, and said that all angles are being probed to arrive at a conclusion as to how this happened.

The Central agency had taken over the case registered by the Odisha Police on June 3, a day after the accident. On Tuesday, a 10-member CBI team arrived at the triple-train accident site near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district, inspected the tracks, signal room, and took statements from railway officials. The CBI will probe criminal angles into the accident as the Railways suspect sabotage and outside intervention behind the accident.

A forensics team also accompanied the CBI probe team, speaking to signal room employees and seeking information about the functioning of different equipment.

"There was a green signal on the main line. The signal is usually green when all the pre-conditions required for the signal to go green are perfect. If any of the pre-conditions are not met, technically the signal can never turn green, unless and until anyone physically tampers with the signal system. But, from the data records, it shows that when Coromandel Express was reaching the station, the signal was green, but the train moved to the loop line," Khurda Road division DRM Rinkesh Ray had said in a statement to the media.

The exact reason behind the accident will be known after the completion of the twin investigations by CBI and CCRS, an official said.

What necessitated the CBI probe?

Facing severe criticism from the Opposition for recommending a CBI probe into the train tragedy, government sources on Monday indicated that it was a case of "deliberate interference" in the system that came to the fore during the preliminary investigation, thus necessitating an investigation by a professional agency.

A government source said that there is a need for a CBI probe even when the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) was already probing the incident, as the officials who were part of the preliminary investigation indicated the need for a more thorough investigation by a professional agency having expertise.

"Lots of information has come during the course of the investigation. Various kinds of information have been made available which required a professional investigative agency," the source told IANS.

The Government Railway Police in Balasore had registered a case on June 3 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Railway Act over the accident.

