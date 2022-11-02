What’s disturbing the Trinamool, and its ambitions?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a convocation recently, brought up issues that worry her. In a larger context, these points seemingly are affecting the Trinamool Congress, and its attempts at growing into a leading contender in the Opposition space, against the ruling BJP.

Banerjee, on Sunday, attended and addressed the legal fraternity in a convocation ceremony at West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, where eminent judges, lawyers, and law students were present.

Banerjee alleged that trials by the media precede justice, the courts deliver. “Before giving the verdict the media trial is going on… and (the) media is guiding the judiciary it cannot be, it cannot be, Sir,” Banerjee said.

Also Read | Powers being seized by 'a section', may lead to presidential form of govt: Mamata

Two issues – alleged scams that point fingers at a few party leaders who are now being probed, and the protesting job-seekers who have been demanding recruitment after allegedly being deprived – have remained a part of the media’s focus in the state. This has pulled party’s attention away from expansions outside state, to the more immediate concerns it faces in the state. The parties in Opposition in the state, have continued to raise these issues in the political space.

Banerjee asked the law practitioners to see that the “federal structure should remain”. The ruling party in the state has had difficult relations with the Centre over several issues. This involved the pause of funds for rural jobs by the Centre to the state. During Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's tenure, the state government and the Raj Bhavan also maintained differing opinions on administrative issues. In a federal scheme of things, this turned into a challenging situation for the Trinamool, as was observed over the months, earlier this year.

“All the democratic power is being seized by some people, one section of people,” Banerjee said, warning that if this continues, then the situation will point towards a presidential form of governance. “Please save democracy.” she told the audience.

Shikha Mukerjee, political analyst, says that a constant reporting on raids by central agencies is a concern that could impact voters, especially with panchayat elections due next year.

“Regarding presidential-form, and federal structure, she (Trinamool chief) is making a larger point – the Modi government’s attempt at centralising authority in different ways – uniformity for police forces, or control over officers in administrative service. The ominous efforts are pointers that the Modi regime is racing to centralise power in its hands and deconstruct the federal structure to establish a unitary form of government." Mukerjee added.