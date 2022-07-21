‘What will we eat’ as BJP taxing our muri, bhaat: Mamata at Martyrs’ Day rally

Trinamool Congress chief brought to the fore on Thursday the undesirable impact of Centre’s economic policies on two basic necessities—food and healthcare—which are close to heart for rural West Bengal. The chief minister highlighting the adverse effects of BJP’s rule at the Centre on rural population becomes significant as the state goes for panchayat election next year.

While addressing the Martyr’s Day rally in the heart of the city here, Banerjee reminded Trinamool supporters that the goods and services tax (GST) covered muri (puffed rice) which is staple food for the less-privileged sections of the state’s villages and towns. Muri also serves as a meal, or an evening snack for the working-class people.

Engaging with her supporters closer to the stage at Esplanade, Banerjee asked if anyone had brought muri to the venue. When a sack was relayed to the stage, CM scooped some puffed rice out of the bag and laid it on a tray.

She then placed the tray on the podium before her and asked: “Will the friends in BJP not have muri?”

She went on to list the basic items on which the GST had been extended. “What will people eat? What will we eat? Return our muri or quit (government). We survive on bhaat (rice) and muri,” she said, adding that even a hospital bed gets taxed now.

“How much is the GST on death?” Banerjee was quick to connect decent living, livelihood and death through the tax regime.

In her speech, she blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre for the country’s economic woes and for tearing apart (regional) governments.

In another skit to show the BJP’s misrule, Banerjee asked for the cardboard dummy of a cooking gas cylinder that she spotted in the crowd. Popular actor and party MP Dev was called to hold the ‘cylinder’ and stand next to the Trinamool chief. Banerjee then raised several slogans highlighting BJP’s flaws, demanding that such a government was not needed.

Through these two stunts, Banerjee projected that the policies of the BJP government at the Centre were against common people’s interest.

Banerjee also reiterated her allegation that Centre had put an economic blockade on the state by freezing funds for the 100-day rural job scheme, and other central schemes. In the speech, she went on to announce a series of programmes for the next few weeks.

She accused the BJP of reducing jobs and playing divisive politics.