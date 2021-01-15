When Nitish Kumar got angry with the media

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lost his cool when the mediamen pointed it out to him that there had been no breakthrough in the murder case of Indigo Airlines Station Manager Rupesh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead on Tuesday evening at his house, barely two kilometres from the Chief Minister’s official residence.

“Do you have any idea how the rule of Pati-Patni was?,” counter-questioned Nitish to the mediamen, in an oblique reference to the Lalu-Rabri regime from 1990 to 2005.

“Yaad kijiye tab ka raj. Aur aaj ka. (Recall those days. And then compare it with the present regime). Today Bihar ranks 23rd in terms of crime. We not only apprehend the culprit, but ensure speedy justice through speedy trial,” said Nitish, when quizzed why not one person had been arrested in the high-profile murder case in the state capital.

The Chief Minister was also informed that the DGP of the state never picked up the phone when any journalist would call him up to know the details of any particular case.

Nitish called up the DGP and asked him to be available to the mediamen for any query. But before that, Nitish charged a national TV channel correspondent with working in favour of the principal Opposition party.

“Who are you supporting? I am specifically asking you. Properly train the person whom you are supporting,” an irritated Nitish told the senior journalist, leaving no one in doubt whom he was referring to.