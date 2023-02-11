Which candidates won by highest margin of votes in Meghalaya Assembly elections in 2018?

With the political parties all set to lock horns on February 27, 2023 for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election to elect the 60 members of the Assembly, here is a look at the 2018 Assembly election results to see which candidates won by the highest margin of votes.
** United Democratic Party’s Kyrmen Shylla won the Khliehriat seat by a 8,181-vote margin against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Justine Dkhar. He won 20,285 out of the total 34,489 votes polled.
** Congress candidate Dr Mukul Sangma won the Ampati seat by a 8,104-vote margin against BJP’s Bakul Ch Hajong. Out of the total 26,092 votes polled, Sangma won 16,721 votes.
** Congress candidate Dikkanchi D Shira won the Mahendraganj constituency by a margin of 7,861 votes against BJP’s Premananda Koch. Out of the total 27,825 votes polled, Shira won 13,994 votes.
** Congress candidate Mazel Ampareeen Lyngdoh won the constituency of East Shillong by a margin of 6,074 votes against BJP’s Neil Antonio War. Lyngdoh won 10,368 votes out of the total 17,194 votes polled.
Also Read | In ‘5-star commitment’, Meghalaya Congress promises aid to single mothers, job for each household
** BJP’s Sanbor Shullai won from the South Shillong seat against INC’s Manas Chaudhiri by a margin of 5,097 votes. Out of the 22,540 votes polled, Shullai bagged 11,204 votes.
** Congress candidate Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang won from Rambrai Jyrngam seat against Hill State People’s Democratic Party’s K Phlastingwell Pangniang by a margin of 3,803 votes. Marbaniang won 12,135 out of the total 27,763 votes polled.
** Congress candidate David A Nongrum won from the Mawryngkneg seat by a 3,763-vote margin against People’s Democratic Front’s Highlander Kharmalki. Nongrum won 10,336 out of the total 27,521 votes polled.
** Congress candidate Clement Marak won from the Selsella constituency against the National People's Party’s Ferlin CA Sangma by a margin of 3,597 votes. Out of the 28,093 votes polled, Marak bagged 12,619 votes.
** National People's Party’s Gigur Myrthong won the Mawshynrut constituency by a 3,424-vote margin against the Hill State People’s Democratic Party’s Witting Mawsor. Out of the 30,080 votes polled, Myrthong bagged 9,540 votes.
** Congress candidate Mayralborn Syiem won from Nongpoh seat against United Democratic Party’s Rona Khymdeit with a 3,324-vote margin. Out of the 27,317 votes polled, 11,119 votes were bagged by Syiem.
