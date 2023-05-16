White flags spread peace message in riot-hit Manipur village

When many were killed and houses set on fire in parts of riot-hit Manipur earlier this month, residents of H Wajang, a village in Kakching district took a step towards peace by hoisting white flags in front of their houses.

As the violence spread, residents of the village, both Kukis and Meiteis, met and decided to convey a message of peace and assurance about not getting carried away by the atmosphere of anger and emotions which gripped most parts of Manipur.

"The meetings provided an opportunity for both the communities to voice their concerns and aspirations, paving the way for reconciliation and peaceful cohabitation. During these gatherings, both communities expressed their firm commitment for maintaining peace and harmony in the region. The assurance given by each side has been instrumental in defusing tensions and restoring a sense of security among the residents.

No incidents of violence have been reported in the area and the gesture perhaps helped maintain peace," said a statement issued by the army.

The army was called in on May 4 as the violent clashes erupted a day before in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district and spilled over to the Meitei-dominated Valley districts. At least 71 persons have died so far, over 1,7000 houses burnt down and more than 35,000 others have been displaced. Hundreds have taken shelter in camps guarded by the army and paramilitary forces fearing further violence.

"The display of the white flag in H Wajang village has acted as a catalyst for resolving the differences and promoting understanding among the communities," said the army.

"Hoisting of the white flags serves as a powerful symbol of reassurance, conveying the message of peace and harmony to all members of the community. The gesture signifies a collective willingness to put aside differences and work towards mutual understanding and respect. The gesture has raised hope for lasting peace and harmony in the region," said the army statement.

As the situation remains tense, Assam Rifles have pressed their riflewomen into service, who are visiting the interior villages and trying to convince the villagers about security arrangements and the need to re-instill a sense of brotherhood between the two communities.