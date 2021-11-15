Who are the PLA, the militant group behind Manipur ambush?

Insurgent groups People's Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People's Front have jointly claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on Assam Rifles in Churachandpur district of Manipur in which seven, including a Commander and his family, were killed. While militant groups are a concern in the northeastern state, Saturday's attack on armed forces marks the deadliest ambush since 2015, in which at least 20 were killed.

The incident also increases worry for the security authorities as the PLA, the militant group, has made its presence shown violently after being dormant for a few years.

What is the People's Liberation Army?

Formed in 1978, PLA, like other groups in the region, has been fighting violently in support of its demand for "independent" Manipur. PLA had sought support from Kuki and Naga insurgents but is dominated from Imphal valley-based Meitei Hindu insurgents, according to a report in The Indian Express.

PLA members hold Marxist ideology and are trained by NSCN. Its political wing, Revolutionary People’s Front, reportedly campaigned against drugs and alcohol and imposed bans on liquor, often using force to implement them. They are one of the strongest forces in Manipur and they operate out of hideout camps in the neighbouring Myanmar. The group remains active without any ceasefire agreement with Indian government, the publication said.

The ambush in Churachandpur

The Saturday ambush reportedly came as a surprise since previous attacks at armed forces happened in Chandel district, which borders Myanmar. After Indian Army operations, the insurgents were largely driven out of the region to the neighbouring country and Churachandpur area has reportedly been peaceful

The attack took place in Bahiang, which is a powerful hold of another insurgent group Zomi Revolutionary Army, Experts have wondered how PLA functioned in a ZRA territory.

Myanmar has also been in turmoil for months since the military coup in February this year. And it is believed that the Myanmar forces may have pushed the insurgents into the Indian border.

The PLA had reportedly been away from all activities for 5-6 years, and thus the Saturday attacks come as a surprise to many. Many insurgent groups in the state use guerrilla techniques to carry out attacks against the security forces. They primarily raise funding through extortions and use it to gather arms and ammunation.

