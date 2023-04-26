Who is Anand Mohan Singh, ex-MP convicted in IAS officer's murder case?

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh who was jailed for the murder of an IAS officer in Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994, is all set to walk out of jail.

But who is Anand Mohan and why is he being released? DH takes a closer look.

Who is Anand Mohan Singh?

Anand Mohan Singh is a leader from the Kosi region of Bihar. His political career had him oscillating between almost all the prominent political parties in Bihar in different roles.

He started his journey in politics as a Janata Dal candidate in the elections that took place in 1990 where he won from the Hamhishi Assembly seat. In 1993, Anand Mohan split with Lalu Prasad Yadav and formed the Bihar People’s Party (BPP).

Anand Mohan Singh identified as a leader of upper castes, especially representing the Rajput community. He was known for his aggressive and often controversial speeches, Indian Express reported.

Later, in 1996, Anand Mohan won the Sheohar parliamentary seat in the general elections and formed an alliance with the NDA and after that he switched sides to the UPA.

What’s the case Anand Mohan is convicted for?

Anand Mohan had been accused of leading a mob that lynched Krishnaiah in 1994.

In 2007, a court pronounced the death sentence on Anand Mohan making him the first politician since Independence to get the death penalty. However, this was reduced to life imprisonment in 2008.

Though his political career faced a major halt, his wife Lovely stood as the Congress candidate in the 2010 Bihar election and as a Samajwadi Party nominee in 2014 general election. His son Chetan Mohan is an RJD MLA.

Why is Anand Mohan being released?

On April 24, based on the amendment of the Bihar jail manual, the government announced the release of 27 convicts who have completed 14 years of imprisonment -- this included former MP Anand Mohan.

On Tuesday, the Indian Civil Administration Service (Central) Association wrote to the Bihar government against the decision to release the convicts who are serving time for heinous crimes like murder.

“A convict of a charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification that leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to the denial of justice. Such dilution leads to impunity, and erosion in the morale of public servants, undermines public order, and makes a mockery of the administration of justice,” the IAS officers' body wrote in its letter. It further said that release of the convicted is equal to denial of justice urging the government to “reconsider” its decision. Meanwhile, according to reports, the release of Anand Mohan Singh is being speculated as a political move to appease the upper castes of Bihar.

Currently, Anand Mohan is on a 15-day parole to attend his son's wedding.