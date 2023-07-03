Who is Pinky Burman, Bengal rural polls' lone transgender candidate?

Third-gender representation in our society is finally picking up, but there's still a long way to go. Especially in politics when there's already much discrimination against women, a fair representation for the third gender might seem a long shot. But amid the upcoming West Bengal panchayat elections, a lone BJP candidate from the transgender community has suprising been given the ticket to contest said polls. Pinky Burman from the Zilla Parishad of Cooch Behar is one among the many candidates campaigning for the upcoming polls in Bengal and her story is no less inspiring.

In an interview to India Today, Pinky said they have always lived their life like an ordinary citizen despite facing many challenges but always had the intention of do something good for the society. As such, joining politics was an act where they felt they could bring changes.

"I'm not sure if any other party has a transgender candidate, but I do know that the BJP has nominated me. I am immensely proud and happy," they told the publication.

Like most people from the third gender community, Pinky has had it tough where they found difficulty to be accepted in the society but they kept fighting. They said they did not get a chance to be educated but learnt from their life experiences.

"Once society became aware of my identity, I had to endure a lot of insults and beatings. But whatever the society does, I didn't want to take revenge. Rather, I wanted to do something for society," India Today quoted Pinky as saying.

Pinky said they would do a lot of work not just for the rich, but for all sections of the society.

According to Pinky, the biggest challenge that plagues our society is poverty and they would like to work to eradicate it from the root and help provide food and shelter and basis necessities.

Pinky also built an ashram for the elderly in the her area and a Vishnu temple near it.

Growing up without a mother, Pinky said they had to face social stigma attached to being a trans person when they came to terms with their identity. They also joined protests to get voting rights and even took part in agitations in Jantar Mantar and managed to get a voter ID card.

Bengal panchayat polls are set to be held on July 8 but there have been various incidents of violence leading up to it with both the state's rulign Trinamool Congress and Opposition BJP, Congress and CPI(M) throwing barbs at each other over the same.

West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to use 315 companies of central forces primarily for area domination, naka checking, confidence-building measures, international and interstate checkpoints and patrolling.