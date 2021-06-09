Why are TMC turncoats in BJP seeking to return to their former party?

The very leaders whom it roped in from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the hope of coming to power in West Bengal are now embarrassing the BJP by criticizing the party in public. After its embarrassing defeat in the Assembly elections, the fact that the turncoats are crying foul against the party leadership is driven by several factors.

It seems that the TMC turncoats switched over to the BJP hoping that the saffron party would come to power in West Bengal, giving a boost to their political career. But with BJP’s defeat, they are sensing that it would be difficult for them to remain politically relevant if they continue to remain in the saffron party.

Except for leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, most of the turncoats from the TMC have lost in the Assembly elections. These turncoats were inducted into the BJP despite fierce opposition from the old guard of the party. Now after their defeat, the TMC turncoats seems to be apprehensive of being cornered by the old guard of the BJP.

Read more: TMC turncoats in BJP cry foul, saffron party left red-faced

Earlier it was limited to former TMC MLAs who joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, such as Sonali Guha and Dipendu Biswas, writing to the TMC supremo seeking to return to the ruling party in the State. But now the relationship between former TMC heavyweights such Mukul Roy and Rajib Banerjee and the state BJP leadership is getting strained.

Former Minister in the TMC Government Rajib Banerjee, now in BJP, warned the saffron party without naming it in a social media post that “repeated reference to Delhi (Centre) and Article 356” to oppose an elected Government and Chief Minister will not go down well with the people of Bengal.

BJP national vice president and former TMC general secretary Mukul Roy has been conspicuously absent from the party’s strategy making and crucial meeting on post-poll violence. While Roy said that he was not informed about the meeting, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh refuted him saying that he was informed about the meeting and said he would attend it if he got time.

However, Ghosh said, “Roy did not attend the meeting as his wife was unwell.”

“The TMC turncoats joined the BJP hoping that it would come to power in West Bengal. But since it did not happen they are thinking that it would be easier for them to make a political career in TMC than in the BJP,” political observer and author Snighdehendu Bhattacharya told DH.