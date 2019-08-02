Why are you proud of Didi, TMC asks netizens

Keen on continuing its public outreach blitz, the TMC has launched another online campaign 'Mamata my pride' asking voters why they were proud of the chief minister. The development comes days after Banerjee launched 'Speak to Didi' campaign.

The ruling party in the state launched a new twitter handle on Friday ‘Amar Garbo Mamata’ (Mamata is my pride) and asked netizens to tell them why they are proud of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Didi is fighting for us, she stands by us and is working tirelessly for us. Didi is the pride of lakhs of people around the world. Comment on why you are proud of Didi. #AmarGorboMamata,” stated the tweet.

According to senior TMC leaders, the 'Speak to Didi' campaign has been a major success and the party is keen on following it up with its latest initiative.