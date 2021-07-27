Why do the 'Seven Sisters' frequently fight on their borders?

Militancy is not the only major reason that has kept the Northeast troubled for decades.

'Seven Sisters,' as the Northeastern states are referred to are often found fighting on their inter-state borders like the one along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday which left five Assam policemen dead and 42 others injured.

From killing of 41 persons including 28 Assam policemen in 1985 at Merapani in Assam's Golaghat district bordering Nagaland to Monday's firing on Mizoram border and the skirmishes on Assam-Meghalaya border in the outskirts of Guwahati, the conflicts on the border has often taken violent turn and has kept the states on its toes.

Assam is having border dispute with Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya while the Tripura and Mizoram too has similar issue.

The origin of the disputes regarding the borders dates back to the time of Independence or even till 1972 when Meghalaya and Mizoram were carved out of Assam. Mizoram was first became a Union Territory and was made a full-fledged state in 1986. Nagaland, which has been witnessing insurgency since the Independence, was granted statehood in 1963. Arunachal Pradesh, which was known as North East Frontier Agency becane a state in 1987, last among the seven sisters.

The Northeast remained untouched during reorganisation of the states and the territories along linguistic lines, which, according to experts, made the situation more complex.

The conflicts, became acute following conflicting claim over their border by the states. Assam insists that the boundaries marked after the Independence be maintained while states like Nagaland and Mizoram stress on "historical boundaries" dating before Independence.

Mizoram demands that the border with Assam be decided based on Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1875.

Tension on Assam-Nagaland border is also often witnessed even as a petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

Assam and Meghalaya Chief Ministors met on July 22 and pledged extra efforts to take the border issue from the status quo towards a permanent solution. There are 12 areas of conflict between the two states.

A day later, Home Minister Amit Shah, who met Chief Ministers of Northeastern states in Meghalaya capital Shillong stressed that the border conflicts be resolved amicably before 2022 when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence. Two days later, the violence erupted along Assam-Mizoram border.

"What transpired in the meeting between Shah and the CMs? The BJP government should tell the people, who are suffering on the border. Why can't they solve the disputes when states in the region are either BJP ruled or their allies are in power?" Assam Pradesh Congreas Commitee spokesperson, Bobbeeta Sharma asked.

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, when asked about Congress' questions, on Tuesday said, "This is not a political issue. This is a conflict between two states. Why did not Congress solve when they were in power in all states of the Northeast?"