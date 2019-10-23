Why Guv’s security handed over to CRPF: Bengal govt

In the wake of the Centre’s decision to hand over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s security to CRPF, the state government in a letter to the Home Ministry has asked why it was not consulted before taking the decision.

Recently the Governor’s security level was upgraded from Z category to that of Z plus. Till now Governor’s security was manned by the state police.

According to sources in the State Secretariat, state government has sought to know from the Centre why the decision to provide CRPF security cover to the Governor was taken without consulting them.

He also said that there was no lapses in the security arrangement for the Governor by the State Police.

The development comes days after the Governor’s vehicle was blocked for more than an hour by agitating students at Jadavpur University where Union minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled.