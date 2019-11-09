Why TMC silent on Ayodha verdict: Bengal BJP chief

Questioning the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) silence over Supreme Court’s verdict over the Ayodha issue West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday that TMC always either keeps mum or takes a stand against national interest when it comes to issues of national importance. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to comment on the verdict.

“When it comes to an issue of national importance TMC always either keeps silent or takes a stand which totally goes against national interest. This time also they did the same thing,” said Ghosh. He was speaking to journalists at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Daring the TMC leadership to make it clear whether they support the judgment or not the state BJP chief said that he was confident that the ruling party in Bengal will not be able to answer his question.

“I am asking the TMC leadership to make it clear whether they support the Supreme Court’s verdict. I am sure that they will not be able to come clean on the issue,” said Ghosh. He also indicated that BJP will gain political mileage following the verdict.

Earlier this week West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she has instructed TMC leaders that when the verdict comes out only she will speak about it on behalf of her party.

Describing the Supreme Court verdict as “historic” Ghosh said that he was hopeful that the temple will be constructed soon.

“I thank the Supreme Court for the historic judgment. We should all respect the verdict. We are hopeful that the temple will be constructed soon,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was “happy” with the judgment.

“I am happy that the honorable Supreme Court has decided an issue that was engaging issue all over the country. I have appealed yesterday and am saying the same today that the judgment should not be looked at as victory or defeat for anyone,” he said.