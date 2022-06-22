Will act in accordance with law: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on universities bill

The difference of opinions between the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seems to be intensifying. Governor Dhankhar met on Tuesday a state BJP delegation—the opposing party in the state—and spoke extensively about the government’s actions that have left him concerned.

Recently, the state legislative Assembly passed the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to replace the Governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the state-run universities. In another amendment bill, the legislative body sought to appoint the state education minister as the visitor of private universities. Also, the state Assembly, through another bill, wanted the Governor to be replaced in the state’s University of Health Sciences.

Dhankhar responded on Tuesday to the developments. He said he would consider the bills “legally” and “in accordance with the Constitution”, taking note of the situation as education is an item on the Concurrent List of the Constitution.

The Governor also said he would examine the bills with reference to the perspective of the University Grants Commission Act, take note of Supreme Court decisions, and would act in accordance with the law.

Dhankar said about the irregularities in recruitments in state-aided schools, which is under investigation by the central agency, that he never had seen careers of thousands of boys and girls destroyed because of corruption and illegalities. “The country has never seen such kind of scam in recruitment,” he said.

Corrupt people were playing with the lives of those who appeared for tests and interviews seeking employment only to discover it being offered to someone who never participated in any examination, Dhankar said.

The Governor was also unhappy about the way those in the state government made comments and observations without any care for repercussions. He said that he had been kind so far and would prove to them that in making such observations, the ministers were committing a crime for which they will face consequences.