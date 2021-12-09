Will be forced to return to head-hunting days: Oting residents warn Centre after 'botched' operation

Residents from Nagaland's Oting village rubbished the Centre's stand on the tragic deaths of the 13 civilians who died in a 'mistaken' encounter with the Indian armed forces on the night of December 4.

In a sharp statement, the villagers called Shah's statement "unwarranted" and the heroic reports of the 'counter insurgency operation' "fabricated".

The Oting Citizens Office, representing Oting village in Nagaland's remote Mon district on Wednesday rubbished official claims and said that security forces tried to hide the dead bodies and dress them in fatigues in a bid to pass them off as militants after a botched up ambush.

The letter reportedly used strong language calling the Army "unprofessional, half-trained, psychopaths and cowards".

The villagers also warned that they would be forced to return to "head-hunting days" under the prevailing circumstances, and added that "the target and enemy may vary this time" after the night of December 4.

Still in shock and anger, residents of Oting have “barred” the entry of security forces, all groups and political parties till justice is delivered to families of the victims and said that they should not be held responsible in any manner to “whatsoever happens” soon in case of violation of “directive of the people".

"We are warriors by blood and origin, and no forces can intimidate us. You have just witnessed how we stood against your most sophisticated automatic weapons and arms. We missed by an inch in obtaining one of your heads. We weren't prepared this time, for we thought you were the friends of the Hill people, but we shall not repeat the same error henceforth," NDTV quoted the letter as saying.

The 'botched' operation brought back the demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) that gives the Army the sweeoing authority in areas deemed 'disturbed'. The Nagaland Chief Minister has already written to the Centre demanding a repeal of the colonial law.

