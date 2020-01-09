Will boycott Sonia Gandhi's meeting on Jan 13: Mamata

In a major blow to the Opposition unity against the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will “boycott” the Opposition meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 due to the violence resorted to by the Left Front and the Congress during the general strike on January 8. She was addressing the state Assembly during a special day-long session.

Accusing the Left and Congress of “double standards”, the Chief Minister said that she will boycott Sonia Gandhi’s meeting as she is against the violence unleashed by the Left Front and Congress workers.

“I will boycott the meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi on January 13 as I am opposed to the violence and vandalism of the Left and Congress workers in the name of general strike,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also said that she will continue her agitation against the CAA and NRC in West Bengal and will not tolerate the vandalism of the Left and Congress.

Earlier in the day, the state government rejected the anti-CAA resolution brought by the Left Front and the Congress. Following the session Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Leader of the Left Legislative party Sujan Chakraborty accused her of covertly supporting BJP by rejecting the resolution.

“The Chief Minister said that she alone will agitate against CAA in Bengal. But she does not let us hold rallies against CAA. If she is really against BJP then she supports others who have the same stand. But she is doing the exact opposite,” said Mannan.

During a protest march against CAA in North 24 Paraganas district, Banerjee described the NPR as a “predecessor to nationwide NRC” and urged people not to share personal information with anyone.

“We were the first to oppose CAA, NRC and NPR. This time one needs to give six new personal details for NPR. If anyone asks for your personal details, please refuse,” said Banerjee.

She also said that she was against the violence and arson during the anti-CAA agitation. “ Violence can never be a means of protest,” said Banerjee.