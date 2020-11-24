Will extend full cooperation to Centre on Covid vaccination: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government would extend full cooperation with the Centre and all other concerned state holders on the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in the State. Mamata made the comments during a virtual meeting held by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers.

The development comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is at loggerheads with the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, emphatically asserted that the entire nation is now looking forward to an early vaccination programme where Government of West Bengal is ready to join with GOI and all stakeholders for a comprehensive battle against the pandemic,” stated a release issued by the State Secretariat.

Mamata told the Prime Minister that West Bengal was “fully prepared” with trained manpower and necessary infrastructure including cold chain for the vaccination programme.

“We are ready to work with the Centre and all other stakeholders to ensure speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon as the vaccination is available,” the release quoted the Chief Minister.

She also stated that despite being border state sharing several interstate and international borders and resumption of suburban rail services West Bengal successfully managed to keep the Covid-19 cases under control as well decrease fatalities and positivity rate.

Mamata lauded the work pf health workers including ASHA and other Covid warriors adding that the ASHA workers had already made 45 crore visits in households for public health campaign.

She stated that the Centre was not releasing adequate funds for the states.

“As far as West Bengal is concerned, the dues on account of GST compensation to the tune of Rs.8500 crore have accumulated; on the other hand expenses on every account are increasing. The state has already spent Rs 4000 crore only on account of Covid managements but till now GOI has released only Rs 193 crore,” stated Mamata as quoted by the release.