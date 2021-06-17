Will not allow division of Bengal: Mamata

Reacting to a BJP MP's demand that a separate Union Territory be curbed out of the districts in North Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will not allow the division of Bengal.

The Chief Minister said she will oppose any such attempt tooth and nail. “If anyone tries to divide Bengal, he will understand how strong Bengal's unity is. We will never again allow division of Bengal. Bengal is our pride,” she said.

“What does Union Territory mean? They will sell off Jalpaiguri or Alipurduar or Siliguri. Or will they shout about China and covertly strengthen China’s hands? They have to answer this first,” said Mamata.

Her comments come a day after BJP MP from Alipurduar John Barla said that he will urge the Centre to create a separate Union Territory with the districts of North Bengal to address the issues of alleged cross-border infiltration and lack of development in the region.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, the CM minced no words in expressing displeasure at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s activities and criticism of her government. Mamata said that she had already written to the Prime Minister a couple of times urging him to remove Dhankhar as the governor. As for media reports suggesting that the governor may be replaced, Mamata said that she was not aware of any such development.

“How am I supposed to know? Usually, the state government is consulted when a governor is appointed. But it did not happen in this case... I have written twice or thrice to the Prime Minister seeking his withdrawal from Bengal,” said Mamata.

Dubbing the Governor as the “Centre’s man”, Mamata declined to comment on his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

She slammed the Centre over its alleged attempt to “control Twitter”.

“I condemn such an attempt. Since they (Centre) cannot control Twitter, they are trying to bulldoze it. They are doing this with everyone they can’t control. They can’t control me and that’s why they are trying to bulldoze my government,” said Mamata.