Will not let BJP divide possible Opposition coalition, can take protest to Delhi, says Mamata

Concluding her over 30-hour-long sit-in, in Kolkata, on Thursday evening, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee said that she single-handedly cannot bind together a coalition, but if she makes one, she will do so by bringing all (parties Opposing the BJP) together, and will not let it be broken into pieces by ‘you’ (the party in power).

The chief minister said she showed patience for two days, but the Centre didn’t show concern for the state, and added that the last days (possibly talking of the current term) are going to be frightening. Banerjee warned that the central agencies will go after the party in power after it loses in the 2024 elections. She asked the common people to change the ‘oppressive’ government at Delhi.

Banerjee’s dharna came as a last resort of protest – after having written letters and taking the issue up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah – against Centre’s freeze of funds to the state for execution of welfare schemes. The BJP in Bengal has been countering her effort by talking about alleged corruption in the state machinery.

Banerjee questioned if the Centre considers the people of the state – with an Opposition government – “bonded labourers”, or “servants”? She added that two days passed but not even a junior leader of the Centre enquired, and said we will look into your demands that are ‘genuine’. She warned the BJP that if Bengal is economically blocked, then such a situation can be reciprocated with an economic, political, cultural, and social blockade.

The Trinamool leader termed the current governance as ‘Tuglaqi raj’, brought up demonetisation, GST, and even the payment of Rs 1,000 required for linking PAN with Aadhaar.

She cautioned that if she takes up a programme of ‘Dilli Chalo’, she will bring people of all states. “Our students and youth will fill the train...Mothers and sisters will also go, and if permission is not given to enter Delhi, (we) will sit wherever obstructed,” she said.

Reiterating her comparison of Bengal with Karnataka, Banerjee said that unlike Bengal, Karnataka elections are in one phase. The reason she attributed to BJP’s high confidence, without naming it. “Wait. What will happen in Karnataka will be decided by its people,” she said. “All over the country, except three-four BJP-ruled states, will come together for next year’s elections,” she said.

The people of the state aren’t familiar with stooping. “I don’t care about the BJP,” Banerjee said, adding that as she talks of Opposition parties to unite, the same are tagged as ‘corrupted’. Asking all sections of society to unite, and also the Opposition to do the same, Banerjee told the BJP, “You have to go.” Recalling Netaji’s call for marching to Delhi, Banerjee said, “Chalo Delhi Chalo, aur ek dafa hoga (March to Delhi will happen once more).” She said that with photographs of great freedom fighters, a Delhi-visit (as a form of further protest), by a train could be considered.