Will not share any platform with Bimal Gurung: Binoy Tamang

The tension between GJM supremo Bimal Gurung and the opposing faction led by Binoy Tamang did not subside on Tuesday as even after attending a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamang said he would not share any platform with Gurung. Tamang said that Gurung was not even mentioned in the meeting.

“Who is Bimal Gurung? We are not going to share any administrative and political platform with Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and his group. Please don’t raise the question of Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri right now,” said Tamang. He was speaking to journalists after meeting the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat.

Tamang said that there were several cases against Gurung including those under the UAPA. He also said that Gurung’s property had been attached.

“His property had been attached. No one is above the law. Even I and Anit ji (Anit Thapa) had gone to jail. But there are no pending warrants against us. But Bimal Gurung is an absconder. He is a fugitive leader. Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri are not in our syllabus,” said Tamang. He also said that Gurung had been declared as a “proclaimed offender” by the court.

He said that ways of maintaining peace and stability in Darjeeling were discussed in the meeting adding that that the region had been peaceful for three years and it had to be sustained.

“Tourists have started to arrive in Darjeeling. Tourism is the main industry there and we want it to flourish,” said Tamang.

Gurung, who recently resurfaced in Kolkata after three years, announced that GJM was walking out of the NDA and wanted to join forces with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the 2021 Assembly elections to ensure that Mamata Banerjee once again becomes the Chief Minister. He accused BJP of not keeping its promises.

“The fresh tension in Darjeeling has been created by Mamata Banerjee. She is the best judge on how to resolve the trouble created by her. Personally, I think a situation for fresh trouble is being created,” said BJP vice president Mukul Roy.