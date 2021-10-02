Will request Centre, Jharkhand for plan to deal with flood in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Alleging that the flood like situation in parts of eight districts in West Bengal as a “man-made flood”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she will urge the Jharkhand government to chalk out a plan in discussion with her Government to resolve the flood issue in the region.

“This is a man-made flood. I will urge the Jharkhand government to chalk out a plan in consultation with us to deal with the flood issue here. I will urge the Centre to prepare a master plan to resolve the issue of recurring of recurring floods in the region,” said Mamata.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting a flood relief camp at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

The Chief Minister also said that if dams in Jharkhand were regularly dredged, West Bengal would not have faced such a crisis.

Following an aerial survey of flood affected areas, Mamata alleged that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), released more than 5 lakh cusecs of water in the last two days without any prior intimation to the State Government which resulted into the flood-like situation in Bengal.

She further alleged that parts of the districts of East and West Bardhaman, East and West Medinipur, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah and Bankura had been facing flood-like situations due to “abrupt and excessive” release of water by the DVC.

“So far we have evacuated 4 lalh people from flood affected areas to relief camps and provided them relief materials,” said Mamata. She also said that 50 rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been deployed in the affected areas.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat later in the day, Mamata said “the way they (DVC) released huge amounts of water without consulting the State Government is nothing but a crime. I have decided to ask for compensation and urge the Centre to take action against the DVC.” She also said that she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

