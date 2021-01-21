Will take strict approach in ensuring peaceful polls: EC to Bengal officials

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday conveyed to West Bengal police administration officials that it would take a strict approach in ensuring free and fair polls in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. The full bench of the EC led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived in the state on Wednesday for a three day visit.

According to sources in the EC, the full bench told state officials that they would be removed in case of any lapses during the Assembly elections.

“The full bench of the EC told state police and administration officials that any lapses during the Assembly elections will be taken seriously,” said an EC official.

They further revealed that the EC had expressed it’s displeasure over pending non-bailable warrants in the state. The bench met Additional Director General of Police (law and order) of the Gyanwant Singh during the day and asked him to submit a “detailed report” on the law and order situation in Bengal.

“During the meeting the asked the state police officials how many non bailable warrants were pending,” the EC official said. He also said that the bench was told that last week the number of such pending warrants were 50,000 which had recently come down to about 40,000. Income Tax Department, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate.

The bench also met District Magistrates, Superintendents and Commissioners of Police as well as representatives of major political parties in the state.