Will urge Centre to stop funds if West Bengal doesn't rename fishery scheme: Suvendu

He said he will write to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala if the issue was not resolved at the earliest

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 21 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 22:49 ist
West Bengal Assembly Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said he will write to the Centre for stopping funds if the state government does not change the name of 'Banga Matsya Yojana' to 'PM Matsya Sampada Yojana', which was earlier renamed "illegally".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP state executive meeting, he said the TMC government renamed the centrally-sponsored scheme "illegally and unethically" just like it changed the name of 'PM Awas Yojana' to 'Bangla Awas Yojana'.

Also Read | Bengal politics heats up after firecracker unit explosion

"The TMC government is doing this to get mileage from the central projects, without acknowledging the role and contribution of the Centre. Such malpractices cannot go on forever," he said.

He said he will write to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala if the issue was not resolved at the earliest.

Alleging that Adhikari was working against the interests of West Bengal, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, "He is instigating the BJP leaders in Delhi to deprive the people of Bengal of money. The real face of the BJP is clear to the people, who will never allow it to come to power in the state."

Sen said that it was the BJP-led government, which changed the name of 'Indira Awas Yojana' to 'PM Awas Yojana'.

