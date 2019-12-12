With CAB passed, Bengal BJP sure of Hindu refugee votes

With the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, the BJP is now confident of getting the votes of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh who are currently living in West Bengal.

Speaking to DH, the national secretary of the BJP Rahul Sinha said that now the Hindus refugee, who came to West Bengal from Bangladesh, will be convinced that only the BJP can safeguard their interest. He also said that it will be clear to them that rest of the parties are siding with “Muslim infiltrators” for vote bank politics.

“The refugee Hindus will be convinced that only the BJP is on the side of the Hindus and the rest are siding with and appeasing Muslim infiltrators. The divide will be crystal clear. The refugee Hindus will wholeheartedly support BJP,” said Sinha.

He also said that with the passage of the CAB, the TMC’s tactics of misleading both the Hindu refugees and the Muslims about NRC, will no longer work and the ruling party in the state has now fallen into its own trap.

“The divide will have a major impact in the upcoming elections in Bengal. The TMC has now fallen into its own trap,” said Sinha.

He also said that with the passage of the CAB, the ruling party in the state has no choice but to cry foul about why refugees of certain communities will get citizenship under the CAB and Muslims won't.

According to Sinha, this will expose the fact that the TMC is siding with infiltrators for vote bank politics by obstructing the granting of citizenship to refugee Hindus. Currently, about 5 million refugees are living in Bengal.

Dubbing TMC “anti-Bengali”, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh said that when the dream of thousands of Bengali refugees of getting Indian Citizenship was about to materialise, the TMC was obstructing it by opposing the CAB. He also said that just like Assam, where granting of citizenship to Bengalis under the CAB is being opposed, the TMC is doing the same in Bengal.