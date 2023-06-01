With ‘fight for liberty’ Mamata stands firm behind wrestlers

The issue of protesting wrestlers has gained pace in Kolkata with the Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee pledging not to give up the fight till an action is initiated, and the matter is taken to a conclusion through legal means. Banerjee said that it was a fight for ‘azaadi’ – freedom – hinting at the dignity and respect the sports persons deserve at a personal level.

Demanding punishment and arrest for the (alleged) guilty, Banerjee said that action needs to be initiated in accordance with court’s directives, and law. She cautioned the Centre about a fight, in days to come, if action is not taken.

“This fight is about our freedom. Till the wrestlers gain their liberties… Despite them having (personal) liberty, the way they have been treated… The fight for (personal) liberties should not be dropped. This fight is about liberty, humanity, and sportspersons…. We will not leave this, till there’s punishment. There’s vacation for the court. After the vacation we will see if police initiate action, as per law,” Banerjee said.

The Bengal chief minister alleged that the ruling party at the Centre, has its politicians heading sports bodies. She added that during her tenure as a Union sports minister, she had instituted a rule that ensured that politicians didn’t occupy top positions or are associated with sports bodies. She also raised the point of the global wrestling body expressing concern about the issue.

Banerjee, asking the sports persons across the country to protest, requested the wrestlers not to drop their persistent fight. “This fight is for life, for the truth,” she said, adding that some people will have to resist otherwise such things can affect others too.

Based on the protesting wrestlers’ decision, Banerjee will take a call about her future course of action. The party had sent a team earlier in this regard, and is ready to send another one if needed. “Somebody is to bell the cat,” she said.

After attending a walk in solidarity with the wrestlers on Wednesday, Banerjee attended another candlelight vigil on Thursday in Kolkata’s Maidan area. Sportspersons from different fields participated in the programme.