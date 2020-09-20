With Ram Vilas Paswan in ICU, son Chirag writes an emotional letter to partymen

With Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s health deteriorating further, he was shifted to the ICU at a prominent hospital in New Delhi where he has been admitted since August 24.

His son and LJP president Chirag Paswan has written an emotional letter to his partymen dwelling at length how he has not been able to devote time for the seat-sharing talks within the NDA. Bihar is slated to have Assembly elections in October and November.

Addressing the LJP cadre, Chirag has written that his father Ram Vilas Paswan, who is Food and Consumer Affairs Minister in Narendra Modi Government, for the last five months remained busy ensuring that the poor and the needy get their ration cards even during Covid-19 so that they can procure foodgrains on time.

“As a result, he never paid attention to his health and is now admitted in a Delhi hospital for more than three weeks. He (Ram Vilas) wanted to go to Bihar and settle the seat-sharing talks within the NDA. But his poor health prevented him from doing so. I cannot leave him alone in the ICU at this juncture,” said the junior Paswan, who is also LJP MP from Naxal-infested Jamui in Bihar.

Chirag, despite being an NDA ally, has been at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for last few months and has been touring the State highlighting government’s failures. Even when his father is ailing now, Chirag’s aggressive tone and tenor towards Nitish has, however, not changed one bit.

“Nitish Kumar is moving ahead with his ‘Saat Nishchay’ (seven resolves) programme. This programme was not formulated by the NDA. This was conceived and formulated by the Mahagatbandhan when Nitish was in alliance with the Congress and the RJD,” pointed out Chirag, in his letter to the partymen, a sign which shows the chasm within the NDA is widening by the day.