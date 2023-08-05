Woman biker mowed down by speeding truck in Kolkata

Barely 24 hours after a class 2 kid was crushed to death by a lorry here leading to widespread protests, a woman was killed after a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler she was riding near the approach of the Vidyasagar Setu in the city's Hastings area, police said on Saturday.

Also Read: Minor crushed to death by speeding truck in Kolkata; massive protests erupt

The deceased identified as Sunanda Das (28) was riding her two-wheeler back home on Friday night when the truck hit her from behind near the approach of the Vidyasagar Setu, a senior police officer said.

The driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle which has been seized, he added.

"The woman was declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital. She is a resident of Howrah's Netaji Subhas Bose Road," the officer said.