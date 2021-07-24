Woman buried alive as house collapses in Odisha

Woman buried alive as house collapses in Odisha's Kendrapara, 3 injured

Nirupama Mohanty, who used to work as a cook at the village anganwadi center, died on the spot as a heap of soil caved in

PTI
PTI, Kendrapara,
  • Jul 24 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 23:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 42-year-old woman was buried alive and three others were critically injured as the wall of their mud house collapsed due to incessant rain in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said Saturday.

The incident happened at Narendrapur village in the Aul police station area on Friday night, they said.

Nirupama Mohanty, who used to work as a cook at the village anganwadi center, died on the spot as a heap of soil caved in while she was sleeping, police said.

Three other family members sustained critical injuries, they said.

A relief of Rs 10,000 was given to the family, besides assistance to rebuild the house, officials said. 

Odisha
house collapse
India News

