Woman cop trains her gun at Bihar DGP in mufti

In a remarkable incident, a woman constable posted in Bhagalpur trained her gun at Bihar DGP (Director General of Police), Gupteshwar Pandey, when he was taking a morning stroll in civil dress.

The incident took place on Monday when the DGP was on an official visit to Bhagalpur and was taking a morning walk near the Circuit House. Not in uniform, he made a surprise visit to the Police Lines where some woman constables were on duty.

“Do you use these weapons? Or is it just for show off?,” the DGP asked one of the woman constables, without disclosing his identity. “We have just returned from Banka after firing 45 rounds there,” said a woman cop, identified as Anuradha.

“And suppose, if someone escapes with these sophisticated weapons?” the DGP, in civil dress, asked pointing towards the SLR (self-loading rifle).

“Try to steal or snatch any of the SLRs,” said Anuradha, while placing her SLR on the floor. And, within seconds, she trained her Insas rifle at the DGP with a warning: "Once you try to snatch our weapon, I will shoot you from point-blank range.”

It was then that Gupteshwar Pandey revealed his identity. “I am highly impressed with your confidence. And I am really proud of you all,” said the DGP, before leaving.

The woman cops reciprocated: “Jai Hind, Sir”