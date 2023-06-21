Kolkata woman repeatedly stabbed by ex, critical

Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured after her ex- boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the city’s Survey Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been arrested, and the woman is fighting for life at a hospital, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police officer said.

Read | Mumbai man held for assaulting girlfriend for refusing to get intimate at public place

“Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.

“The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her,” the officer said.

Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Kolkata
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

 