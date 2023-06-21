Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata

A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured after her ex- boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the city’s Survey Park area, police said on Wednesday.
The man has been arrested, and the woman is fighting for life at a hospital, they said.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police officer said.
Read | Mumbai man held for assaulting girlfriend for refusing to get intimate at public place
“Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.
“The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her,” the officer said.
Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.
Further investigation is underway.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3