Woman ends life, NRC angle suspected

A 42-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping into a well in central Assam's Sonitpur district after she was falsely informed by a neighbour that her name did not figure in Saturday's final NRC list.

The victim, Sayera Begum, a resident of Dulbari village was found in the list but her husband and two sons did not appear did not. Her husband Somser Ali suspected that she committed suicide either after being falsely informed by her neighbour or because the names of her other family members were missing.

Police, however, rejected the NRC angle saying she was mentally challenged.

According to NGOs assisting the NRC left-outs, Assam witnessed more than 50 suicide cases since July last year when the draft NRC list dropped over 40.07 applicants. But the state police refused to accept the NRC angle in most cases.