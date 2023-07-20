Woman found dead in Kolkata hotel

Hotel authorities had found them both unconscious in their room.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 20 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 15:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A middle-aged woman was found dead and another was rescued unconscious from a hotel room in the southern part of the city, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Polly Das, who along with her friend checked in at the hotel on Kyd Street recently, a senior officer said.

“The hotel authorities found two women lying unconscious in their room last night. They informed us. The two women were taken to the SSKM hospital where one was declared brought dead, and another is undergoing treatment at the moment. We are investigating the matter,” the police officer said.

Kolkata
West Bengal
India News

