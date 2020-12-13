Woman in West Bengal allegedly smashes son's head, burns body with ghee, spices in kadai

(Warning: Story contains some graphic details, reader discretion advised)

Geeta Mahensaria, a mother from West Bengal allegedly smashed the head of her 25-year-old son Arjun, with a grindstone and then burnt his body with camphor and spices in a large kadai after which she dumped the remains on the terrace of their home in Salt Lake, according to a report in The Times of India.

Police launched an investigation after Arjun's father and Geeta's estranged husband Anil Mahensaria lodged a complaint as he was not able to contact Arjun for some time. Cops found the semi-charred skeletal corpse on the terrace of their two-storey house. State counsel in court said that the police found a big kadai at their house and also burn marks in prayer room, where they suspect the victim was set on fire. An officer said they also found a blood-stained grindstone, which they suspect was used to kill Arjun.

"Geeta confessed that Arjun’s body was put in the kadai. Ghee, camphor and spices were added to camouflage the smell of burnt flesh," said a police officer. Geeta, however, did not confess to killing Arjun and refuted her role in his death.

A case has been registered under sections IPC 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention). “We have asked the daughter, Vaidehi, to appear before us. We have to question her,” the investigating officer told the publication.

Her estranged husband Anil told the website that Arjun may have died in a tantric sacrifice by Geeta. “She had started practising tantra, which soured our relationship. I left the house in 2019. My elder son suffered from multiple ailments related to heart, food pipe and neurologic disorder. I suspect she must have practised some tantra and sacrificed him,” Anil said. He added that Arjun used to take care of their business.