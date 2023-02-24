Woman injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

A 55-year-old woman sustained injuries in an IED explosion suspected to have been triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when Jema Bahanda went inside Rankuburu forest in Tonto area to collect firewood, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The woman, who was seriously injured in the blast, was taken to Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa, he said, adding, her condition is stated to be stable.

"Maoists have been using IEDs to harm security personnel. In desperation, they are now targeting innocent villagers, too, as the massive anti-Naxal drive underway in the district in the last one month has been efficacious so far.

“Over 100 IEDs have been unearthed and several Maoists have been arrested or have surrendered," Shekhar said.

A 23-year-old man was killed in an IED explosion in Meralgada area in Goilkera three days ago.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered four IEDs during a combing operation around Meralgada village during the day, officials said.

The IEDs were defused on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, they said.