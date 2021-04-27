Woman jumps into Ganga after husband dies of Covid-19

More heart-rending incidents regarding coronavirus are pouring in from different parts of Patna. In one such case, a woman Anju Devi jumped into the Ganga a day after her husband Ajit Kumar Rai died of coronavirus.

Ajit used to work in a chemist shop near Indira Gandhi Planetarium. He died of Covid-19 on Sunday night. After his body was cremated, his wife could not bear the shock and jumped into the Ganga. Her body was recovered on Monday evening.

This was the second instance of a couple’s death in Bihar's capital. Earlier in the day, a railway employee Atul Lal killed his wife, a Covid-19 positive, after the couple had a verbal altercation for hours. The spat was on the issue of getting his wife Tulika admitted to a hospital, while his wife insisted on home isolation.

In a fit of rage, Atul slit his wife’s throat. As his children watched the killing in horror, Atul jumped from the fourth floor of his apartment. He died instantly.

“No neighbour came forward to resolve the fight between the couple as Tulika was Covid-19 positive,” said the police official, who got the bodies dispatched for cremation after post-mortem.