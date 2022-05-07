Woman raped by tantrik for 79 days in Odisha, rescued

Woman raped by tantrik for 79 days in Odisha, rescued

The woman, who got married in 2017, claimed she had to undergo physical and mental torture by her in-laws for dowry

PTI
PTI, Balasore (Odisha),
  • May 07 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 15:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A middle-aged married woman was allegedly raped repeatedly by a 'tantrik' for 79 days in front of her two-and-half-year-old son in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

Police rescued the woman and her child from a locked room on Friday but the accused managed to escape and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

In her police complaint, the survivor alleged that her husband and in-laws had forced her to stay with the tantrik to resolve a marital discord between the woman and her in-laws.

The woman, who got married in 2017, claimed she had to undergo physical and mental torture by her in-laws for dowry.

The tantrik had assured the family that he would resolve the discord if the woman stays with her for a few months. When she refused to oblige, her mother-in-law allegedly sedated her and she later regained consciousness in the tantrik's room and found her son also in it.

The tantrik repeatedly raped the woman for 79 days in the room in front of her son.

The accused arranged food for the mother and child. On April 28, she found that the tantrik had left his mobile phone in the room, and used it to call up her parents and narrate her ordeal. They, in turn, informed the police.

But by the time the police reached the place, the tantrik had managed to escape. A case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 376 (rape), has been registered against the accused.

The woman has named her husband, his brother and other in-laws in the FIR. However, no arrests have been made so far.

She has been admitted to a hospital, and her condition is stated to be stable.

     

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rapes
Odisha
dowry

What's Brewing

'Brain training': The new frontier for eSports

'Brain training': The new frontier for eSports

China web users get creative to dodge Covid censorship

China web users get creative to dodge Covid censorship

Games that boost memory and cognition

Games that boost memory and cognition

Creativity in pre-search engine era

Creativity in pre-search engine era

Arduous life of salt-makers

Arduous life of salt-makers

How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James' 

How Puneeth Rajkumar's voice was recreated for 'James' 

 