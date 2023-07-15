Woman shot dead in Manipur, face disfigured

A woman was shot dead and her face disfigured in Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday evening, officials said here.
The woman in her mid-50s was shot in her face at her residence by some armed men, they said.
The gunmen also disfigured her face before fleeing, they added.
The area has been cordoned off and Manipur Police personnel were carrying out searches and raiding some of the houses in the nearby locality.
Statements of people around the incident area are being recorded, the officials said.
The woman, who was believed to have some mental health issues, was from the Maring Naga community.
