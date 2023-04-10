Women forced to perform ‘dandavat parikrama’ for joining party, BJP-Bengal writes to President

The BJP in Bengal has taken up with President Droupadi Murmu the alleged “punishment” some tribal women in the state were recently subjected to for having joined the party.

The women were allegedly forced to perform “dandavat parikrama” (covering a distance touching the ground with the entire body, standing up to repeat the act till the designated distance is covered) for around one kilometre, before being handed over the Trinamool flag.

The party has urged the President's intervention in this regard.

BJP-Bengal’s president Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday, in a letter to President Murmu mentioned names of four tribal women, residents of Majumdar’s constituency who were allegedly subject to this punishment. He also wrote another letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on the issue.

Majumdar stated that on April 6, around 200 people from Tribal families from Tapan assembly constituency under Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency (Majumdar’s) had joined BJP, and this made a section of Trinamool leaders unhappy. The families were subjected to pressure, and some of them, allegedly, were forced to join Trinamool.

“Had it been done democratically, we have nothing to say, but inhuman medieval (mediaeval) period autocracy was met out by forcing them ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ for about 1 km as punishment…,” Majumdar stated, adding that the women, thereafter, were handed over the Trinamool flag in the party’s district office.

Majumdar sought intervention from the President's office, and an inquiry “against the autocracy and strict measures against those involved” from the Commission, in the matter.

The BJP supporters, with Majumdar, participated in a protest march in Balurghat.