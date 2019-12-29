Won't do anything against interests of people: Assam CM

Expressing dismay over continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said he will not do anything that will harm the interests of the people of the

Addressing a gathering of BJP supporters at a rally at Sualkuchi in Kamrup district, Sonowal said the people have been misled against him and the government regarding the new citizenship law.

"I am baffled to find a sudden outbreak of public outrage, that too without verifying the ground reality. Their anger is based on fictitious facts and data, particularly regarding the CAA and its provisions.

"We will never do anything against the sentiments of people. We have been giving this assurance always and we are committed to it," he added. Claiming that people are targeting BJP workers, leaders and government officials unnecessarily, Sonowal said, "We do not understand why there is so much outrage among the people against our government, BJP workers, gaon panchayat members, MPs, ministers and MLAs despite having no fault of their own. People have been misled."

The chief minister mentioned that members of the saffron party have the moral courage to face the common man, if they have committed any mistake.

Sonowal pointed out that actions of the people in recent times had upset him and his colleagues since "our government has no motive to work against the sentiments of lakhs of our people who have reposed their faith in us to work for the overall progress of the state".

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticised the opposition Congress for the present situation of the state.

"Without properly studying the CAA, most of the agitators are opposing it," he added.

Sarma said that during the peak tourism season, tourist footfall has declined drastically affecting the economy of the state.

After the public meeting, a silent peace march was taken out in which Sonowal, Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP president Atul Bora participated.

Sualkuchi is the fourth place where a BJP-led peace rally was held, after Nalbari, Barpeta Road and Jagiroad since massive protests erupted across the state against the controversial Act.