Won't mind cases against me for voicing people’s grievances: TMC’s Madan Mitra

TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Sunday said he wouldn’t mind if cases were slapped against him for voicing the grievances of common people.

He said this after the authorities of state-run SSKM Hospital here lodged a police complaint against the Kamarhati MLA for creating ruckus at the facility and misbehaving with a lady doctor when he went there on Friday night.

The hospital authorities filed the complaint against Mitra at Bhavanipur Police Station on Saturday.

Mitra had been engaged in a war of words with the authorities of the facility here over the treatment of a patient on Friday night.

The MLA had alleged that he was insulted by the hospital administration at the behest of its medical superintendent, Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, when he went there on Friday night after being informed that a critically injured patient could not get admitted at its trauma care centre.

On being told that an FIR has been registered against him by SSKM authorities, Mitra told reporters at Kamarhati, "I have been slapped with cases for taking up the treatment issue of a health worker, and injustice to the injured man by a section of administration of the super-speciality hospital. I have not been charged with cases of gold smuggling, sand smuggling or likewise… I will always enter my Kamarhati constituency with my head held high."

Pointing out that earlier too he had been framed several times in the past - during Left Front rule, during the rule of the BJP at the Centre and now during TMC rule in West Bengal, Mitra said, "I am used to such things”.

The MLA also praised TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for "showing grit like a tiger while facing CBI grilling for over nine hours and never yielding to the pressure of central agencies controlled by the BJP. We are all with Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee. The TMC family will never bow down to the pressure tactic of BJP."

He thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her support in undertaking development works in his Kamarhati assembly constituency.

"She is my leader, I respect her. I am ready to go to jail if asked by her. But, if someone uses her name to give false information, I will not accept that. If asked, I am ready to put in my papers as an MLA," he told reporters.

Mitra said he went to the hospital as a poor family could not get its patient, a lab technician, admitted and was in distress. "Let the CCTV footage be checked to confirm what they are alleging."

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Madan Mitra has not spoken anything against his party and he has repeatedly iterated his loyalty to TMC.

He blamed the media for "picking up stray comments and seeking opinions of others on the issue.

"We don't have any information about Madan Mitra speaking out against the party or government," he added.

BJP leader and spokesperson Rahul Sinha said "Mitra's comments are significant as it shows TMC leaders are embarrassed over the CBI and ED probes into different scams and jittery over the swelling public anger against corrupt practices of certain leaders."